Parents invited to Mental Health and School Safety panel in Stapleton

STAPLETON, Colo.--A local event group is inviting parents to join a panel on mental health and school safety on Tuesday night.

The founder of Mom's Night Out Productions, LLC said she wanted to organize the discussion in the wake of a school shooting in our community at STEM School Highlands Ranch last May.

“I felt like parents were frustrated, I was frustrated, I wanted to get more information, so I put this panel together. Experts to get us all together and learn a little bit more other than what we think we know," organizer Tricia Campbell said.

Speakers include a doctor, psychologist, criminal justice professor and Annette Haugh, a Columbine survivor who is now a parent.

“I see the trajectory of how they feel about coming to school It’s a whole new stress level,” panel speaker Stacey Hervey of Denver Public Schools said.

The event lasts from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Stapleton MCA building. It's a $10 fee. Here's the link to register.

