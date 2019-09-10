Northglenn woman complains of cockroach problem in apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- A Northglenn woman says that despite having a clean apartment, her home was filled with cockroaches.

Beth Miles says the roaches were likely getting in through a hole under her bathroom sink.

Miles knew there was going to be a problem when she saw something unbelievable after cooking a meal.

“Not 10 minutes after pulling it out of the oven, there is a roach in the pan. It was still hot!” Miles said.

The building management called exterminators several times, but the roach problem continued.

Traps were somewhat effective.

"We had over 27 of them in it in one night," Miles said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the management’s headquarters. They have reached out to Miles. They say they will move her to a clean unit and remedy the root of the problem.