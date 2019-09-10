Neighbors try to help coyote with mange near Quincy Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- People in the southeast metro area are concerned about a coyote with mange that has been seen near Quincy Reservoir.

Fox Hill Park, which is located just southeast of the reservoir, is home to many kinds of wildlife, including several coyotes.

At least one of those coyotes has become the talk of the neighborhood due to its mange.

"I was so sad because he's so small, for one, and in bad shape. It's horrible," said Tiffany Middleton, a resident who lives nearby.

Mange is a skin disease caused by mites that burrow tunnels in the skin, often laying eggs, and creating itching and sores. Those sores can lead to hair loss and weight loss.

"Dying of starvation is an awful death. It's long. It's suffering, and no one wants that for him," said Middleton.

Neighbors have called everyone they can think of, including Colorado Parks and Wildlife, animal control and several animal rescue groups, but no one will help.

"It's frustrating because that's what I thought they were here for. They're supposed to be saving and helping injured wildlife," said Middleton.

CPW said it only intervenes to help sick wild animals in very rare circumstances. Animal control says they typically only respond to calls involving domesticated animals.

The community tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that's why they're taking matters into their own hands. Many are now feeding the animal even though they know they're technically not supposed to.

"I can't not help him. I can't have him suffer through the winter and have a lingering death," said Middleton.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging people not to approach or feed coyotes with mange. Some residents do fear that is what could ultimately lead to his death.

In January, CPW said there were several reports of coyotes with mange in metro Denver.