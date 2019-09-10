Mid-80s Tuesday; Cold front races in on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold front for Wednesday is still on track. It will increase the wind and thunderstorm chances over the next 48 hours.

We'll see partly sunny skies Tuesday with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

The mountains can expect sunny to partly sunny skies with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

On Wednesday, we'll see increasing clouds, gusty wind and a 20% chance of thunderstorms. The cold front drops temperatures by afternoon into the evening.

The mountains look partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain or thunderstorms, gusty wind 20-50 miles per hour above treeline and temps falling into the 50s on Wednesday.

The weather gradually turns partly to mostly sunny on Thursday and the gusty wind relaxes by mid-day. Front Range highs will be in the 70s.

Friday looks dry and sunny, with highs 70s and 80s. The full Harvest Moon occurs Friday night into Saturday morning. Skies look clear.

Saturday and Sunday look dry and sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.