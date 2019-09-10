× Man arrested in connection to fatal Denver shooting, dumping of body in Erie

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Denver whose body was later dumped near a road in Erie.

The Denver Police Department says Orlando Lujan, 48, was arrested in Texas for investigation of first-degree murder.

The body of the victim, 39-year-old Gene David Cisneros, was covered in bags when it was discovered in the area south of the Interstate 25 Frontage Road and Erie Parkway on Sept. 1.

Two days after the body was found, investigators determined he was likely shot and killed in the 5200 block of South Steele Street in Denver before being dumped in Erie, according to Denver police.

Lujan’s arrest affidavit is sealed, and authorities did not provide further details about the case, including which charges he may face.