Isolated rain chances Wednesday before cool down to the 70s

DENVER -- There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm on the northeastern Plains on Tuesday night, but most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will stay seasonal in the low 80s on Wednesday with a chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.

Winds will pick up as a cold front pushes through Colorado.

Cooler air will move in by Thursday, dropping temperatures into the 70s.

Dry weather will be here to stay into the beginning of next week with temperatures returning to the 80s by the weekend.

