Fort Collins, Boulder ranked among most educated cities in the U.S.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A recent study from GoBankingRates ranks two Colorado cities among the most educated in the nation.

To identify the most educated cities, GoBankingRates studied data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

Fort Collins was ranked the ninth-most educated city in the country. Just 3.5% of city residents have not graduated high school or received their GED.

Boulder was ranked the 11th-most educated in the country. According to GoBankingRates, about 74% of people 25 years old and older have a bachelor's degree or higher.

The study ranked Arlington, Virginia as the most educated city in the U.S.

Of the 10 least educated cities in the U.S., eight are in California; two are in Texas.