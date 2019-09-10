Federal sex discrimination complaint filed against Boulder County DA’s Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A former prosecuting attorney says she was the victim of sexual discrimination and retaliation during her pregnancies while she was employed by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

Nicole Mor, who worked as a career deputy district attorney, filed a complaint in federal court Monday alleging that the office “woefully failed to live up to the spirit of its obligations under the Family and Medical Leave Act.”

The complaint says her files were left in disarray during her first pregnancy in 2015 and that there were no proper accommodations made for nursing at the office.

The federal complaint also alleges too many trials were scheduled during the final weeks of her second pregnancy in 2017 and that due to her blood pressure complications and her past difficulties with her previous pregnancy, the situation was “extremely problematic.”

According to the suit, Mor was fired in 2017, about a month before her due date.

The complaint alleges she was terminated for “false time cards” at work. However, the suit said the termination was “merely a pretext to cover for unlawful discrimination or retaliation.”

“The District Attorney’s Office has not yet been served with a complaint,” said Shannon Carbone, a spokesperson for the DA's office, in an email. “This individual worked in the District Attorney’s Office until 2017. When the complaint is received, the District Attorney’s Office will review the allegations and work with the County Attorney on an appropriate response.”

Stan Garnett, who worked as the district attorney during Mor’s employment, told FOX31 he had not seen the complaint until we sent it to him and that he had no comment on the issue.

Mor, whose attorney declined to comment on her behalf, now works in the legal and compliance department for MommaWork, an organization that offers parenting and breastfeeding support professionals and their employers. According to her online biography, she oversees the Lactation Accommodation Compliance Program.

Lori Jane Gliha wrote this report.