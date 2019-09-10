× Developer under contract to buy land from Great Divide Brewing in RiNo

DENVER — The developer behind LoDo’s Dairy Block is under contract to purchase land adjacent to Great Divide Brewing Co.’s facility in RiNo.

David Jaudes, vice president of multifamily development for Denver-based McWhinney, confirmed Monday the company hopes to build a mixed-use project on 2.4 acres along Brighton Boulevard south of the brewery.

The land, which is owned by Great Divide, is now used for parking.

McWhinney and Great Divide have asked the city to rezone the property. It is currently zoned planned unit development, a designation that allows for brewery-related usage. The two parties want it to be rezoned C-MX-8, which normally would allow for mixed-use development up to eight stories.

Because the area is within the 38th and Blake zoning overlay district, which allows developers to build higher if they meet certain standards regarding income-restricted housing, the C-MX-8 zoning could allow McWhinney to build up to 12 stories.

