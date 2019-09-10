Crash involving semitrucks closes southbound I-25 in Thornton north of 84th Avenue

THORNTON, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 25 was closed Tuesday morning because of a major accident, the Thornton Police Department said.

The crash involving at least two semitrucks happened between Thornton Parkway and 84th Avenue, police said. There was also a fuel spill, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The interstate was closed between Thornton Parkway and 84th Avenue. Traffic was being diverted through the RTD park-and-ride lane.

Police said it will be at least until 11 a.m. until some of the highway can reopen.

Traffic backed up for several miles on the interstate to 128th Avenue, and side streets including Thornton Parkway, Washington Street and Huron Street also became jammed as drivers got off the interstate.