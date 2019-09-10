31-year-old Breckenridge woman who suffered seizure and fell into river dies

Posted 4:31 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, September 10, 2019

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A woman has died as a result of a seizure that caused her to fall into a river.

The Summit Daily reported Monday that the family of Alicia Weiss chose to remove her from life support on Thursday.

Authorities say the 31-year-old Breckenridge woman is believed to have fallen into the Blue River after suffering a seizure Aug. 30.

The Summit County coroner characterized the death as a medical event that led to drowning.

The Breckenridge Police Department said officers responded to a report that a woman was discovered unconscious and not breathing.

Police say a man who was walking his dog saw Weiss face down in the river and performed CPR after calling 911.

Emergency responders took Weiss to a Frisco hospital before a helicopter transfer to Denver.

