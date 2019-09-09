Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally in Denver

Posted 6:25 pm, September 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:05PM, September 9, 2019

DENVER — Democratic presidential candidate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a campaign rally in downtown Denver Monday evening.

The event is Sanders’ first visit to Colorado this campaign season. It began at 6 p.m. in Civic Center Park.

His campaign stop comes as a new national poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden holding a comfortable lead over the rest of the Democratic field. But a separate survey of early voting states shows a closer contest between Biden and his two top progressive challengers.

Biden continues to lead in the race with 27% among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday. Sanders comes in second at 19%, down slightly from 23% in July, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren gained 6 points from July to come in third at 17%. California Sen. Kamala Harris saw her support drop to 7% after polling at 11% in July, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounds out the top five at 4%.

The new poll again demonstrates Biden’s dominance over the rest of the Democratic pack nationwide, though a CBS News and YouGov survey among likely Democratic voters in early voting states finds Biden in a tight matchup against Warren and Sanders, who have galvanized the party’s progressive base.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.