Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally in Denver

DENVER — Democratic presidential candidate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a campaign rally in downtown Denver Monday evening.

The event is Sanders’ first visit to Colorado this campaign season. It began at 6 p.m. in Civic Center Park.

His campaign stop comes as a new national poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden holding a comfortable lead over the rest of the Democratic field. But a separate survey of early voting states shows a closer contest between Biden and his two top progressive challengers.

Biden continues to lead in the race with 27% among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday. Sanders comes in second at 19%, down slightly from 23% in July, while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren gained 6 points from July to come in third at 17%. California Sen. Kamala Harris saw her support drop to 7% after polling at 11% in July, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounds out the top five at 4%.

The new poll again demonstrates Biden’s dominance over the rest of the Democratic pack nationwide, though a CBS News and YouGov survey among likely Democratic voters in early voting states finds Biden in a tight matchup against Warren and Sanders, who have galvanized the party’s progressive base.