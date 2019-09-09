× Victim in Thornton shooting dies

THORNTON, Colo. — One of two people injured in an early-morning shooting Sunday has died, the Thornton Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. near East 125th Place and Dexter Way.

Two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, but one was later pronounced dead, police said Monday. The condition of the other man was not released.

The names and ages of both men weren’t released. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are seeking the public’s help in developing leads, surveillance video or any information as to who might be responsible. No suspect information has been released.

Residents described waking up to rapid gunfire followed by a heavy presence of police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks.

“It’s a very nice neighborhood and it’s normally pretty quiet,” resident Peter Boer said. “I never did think that it would happen in my street and my neighborhood.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.