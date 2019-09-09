Veteran keeps planes flying at National Museum of WWII Aviation in Colorado Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs features 24 World War II aircraft. Each of them is still able to fly thanks to the dedication of an Air Force veteran.

The crown jewel of the museum's collection is a U.S. Navy PBY.

"It’s extremely rare, especially the history of the airplane and what it did at the beginning of the war and what it took it to the end of the war," said Bill Klaers, CEO and president of the museum.

The museum also features a Scout Dive Bomber, one of only three worldwide.

“When you sit in it, you see all of the equipment that’s in there -- the radios in the boxes, it’s all original," Klaers said.

Veteran David Gallup works to keep all of the planes maintained. He served in the Air Force at the end of the Vietnam War.

For the last 20 years, he has kept planes at the museum in flying condition.

He often thinks of the service members who flew them.

“Those guys were incredible, who did that kind of stuff. And it was really fun and an honor to do work on that, these kind of airplanes," Gallup said.

The museum's air show is scheduled for Sept. 20 and 21 at the Colorado Springs Airport.