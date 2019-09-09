Thousands pack Denver’s Civic Center Park for Bernie Sanders rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Sen. Bernie Sanders took direct aim at President Donald Trump at a rally in Denver Monday, calling Trump the most dangerous American president in modern history.

Sanders did not attack his fellow Democrats currently running against him.

“We cannot have a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot,” Sanders told the crowd.

The senator from Vermont — vying for the presidency — covered a wide range of issues. He called for a national increase in minimum wage and a canceling of student debt by paying for it with a tax on Wall Street. Gun control, averting harmful climate change and reforming the criminal justice system were also main talking points.

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are currently in a statistical in Colorado, according to a recent poll.

Not everyone at the Monday rally said they’ve made up their minds on who to support for the Democratic Primary. Colorado, for now, seems to be shaping up to be a true Democratic battleground.

The campaign says there were more than 10,000 people at the event. That number was doubted by some attendees. When asked, Sanders deputy campaign manager Ari Rabin-Havt said he would email FOX31 and Channel 2 information identifying the campaign’s counting practices.