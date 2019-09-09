The Sharpest Rides – Affordable, Sexy, Sharp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sharpest Rides believes in extraordinary customer service, whether it's online or face to face. The Sharpest Rides is family owned and operated. The concept of The Sharpest Rides was spawned from a family that has been in the automotive industry for over 30 years, and is still running. It's one of Colorado's longest running independent dealers and winner of multiple awards. The Sharpest Rides is a Retail Outlet and eDealership, specializing in cars that are sexy, sharp, and above all, affordable. Visit the virtual showroom, or stop by the dealership today to see more than 900 vehicles on the lot. 2245 South Raritan in Englewood. Sales: 800-364-6815 Office: 303-934-3410 (Call or Text) Parts & Service: 303-405-2945 (Call or Text) Español: 303-500-3011