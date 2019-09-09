Temperatures heat up Tuesday before end-of-week cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a beautiful Monday night across Colorado with clear skies, dry conditions and mild temperatures.

Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Afternoon high temperatures will hit the mid- to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for an isolated storm on the Front Range but most spots will stay dry.

Storm chances will go up Wednesday as a cold front moves through in the evening.

Temperatures will cool to the 70s behind the front on Thursday and Friday.

Parts of the Colorado mountains could see near or below-zero temperatures early Thursday morning.

Drier and warmer weather moves in for the weekend.

