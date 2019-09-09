STEM Box Subscription for your Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bitsbox, the leading STEM subscription box for kids is based right here in Colorado, found in 2014 by Scott Lininger and Aidan Chopra. Bitsbox is a subscription box that teaches kids ages 6 to 12 how to code. They also practice reading, typing, spelling, precision of language, and logical thinking.

Every month, Bitsbox sends kids a box of app project cards that kids can use to build apps on the Bitsbox website. Each box builds on the computer science concepts.

The mission of Bitsbox is to teach all kids to code and that's because coding is really for every kid.