Photo Gallery: 41st-floor condo in downtown Four Seasons building sells for more than $5 million

DENVER– A condo unit on the 41st floor of the Four Seasons building downtown sold last month for $5.53 million, locking down the title of priciest August home sale in the Denver metro area.

Public records show that 1133 14th Street, Unit 4100, sold Aug. 15 to health care entrepreneur and philanthropist Rob Salazar.

The three-bed condo had been on the market since October 2018, originally asking $6.25 million.

The 45-story Four Seasons building is Denver’s tallest residential building and fourth-tallest structure overall. Residents of the building have access to the hotel’s amenities, which include a spa, swimming pool, fitness center and resident-only house car.

The sale of the 41st-floor unit is one of the priciest transactions at the Four Seasons residences in recent years, trailing only January’s $10.75 million sale of the building’s east-facing penthouse to tech exec Artur Bergman. Also in the top five are the 2017 sales of units 4300 and 3800, which sold for $5.3 million and $5 million, respectively, as well as the $4.5 million sale of unit 3750 in November 2018.

