Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a startling statistic. But every day, 20 veterans take their own life. Meanwhile, every 8 seconds a cat or dog is put down in a shelter for lack of anyone to adopt them.

That’s why the organization Pets for Patriots is committed to bringing together US Military and older or overlooked shelter pets – Saving two lives at once.

Austin Winston and Army veteran shared his story on how he and Buddy found each other and what that friendship means to both of them.