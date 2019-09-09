× One person dead following barricade situation in LoDo apartment building; suspect in custody

DENVER — One person is dead following a barricade situation in Lower Downtown Denver Monday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

The incident occurred at the Tamai Tower at Sakura Square, a 20-floor residential building located at the corner of 19th and Larimer streets.

One suspect is in custody, according to police.

DPD has not yet said why officers originally responded to the barricade situation.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.