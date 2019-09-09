Man allegedly stands for 6 hours on flight so his wife can get sleep

A picture posted on Twitter recently has gained national attention.

Courtney Lee Johnson sent out a tweet with an image of a man standing while a woman, reportedly his wife, slept across the seats.

This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love. pic.twitter.com/Vk9clS9cCj — Courtney Lee Johnson (@courtneylj_) September 6, 2019

The tweet read, “This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love.”

While some found the gesture romantic, others weren’t on board with it.

I can't let my man stand for even 10 minutes. I'd definitely be sleeping on his laps which would even be more comfortable. Or rest properly on the chair. Why would you let your man stand for 6 hours? — FiloMena (@MenaOkonkwo) September 6, 2019

Another tweet read, “this is the ultimate love.”

That is the ultimate love, but with a little travel experience…you know to just lay in his lap and then he can lay his head on your hips. There’s a formula lol. — Elle Woods (@LaurenEffie) September 6, 2019

Without the full story behind the picture, many were quick to call out the authenticity of the photo.