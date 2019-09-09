Man allegedly stands for 6 hours on flight so his wife can get sleep

Posted 9:13 am, September 9, 2019, by

A picture posted on Twitter recently has gained national attention.

Courtney Lee Johnson sent out a tweet with an image of a man standing while a woman, reportedly his wife, slept across the seats.

The tweet read, “This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love.”

While some found the gesture romantic, others weren’t on board with it.

Another tweet read, “this is the ultimate love.”

Without the full story behind the picture, many were quick to call out the authenticity of the photo.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.