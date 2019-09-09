Longmont runs out of fluoride for water supply

LONGMONT, Colo. — The city of Longmont has stopped adding fluoride to its drinking water because of a shortage of the mineral that helps prevent cavities.

Bob Allen, Longmont’s public works director, tells the Times-Call the city hasn’t added fluoride to the water in about a month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends fluoridating drinking water to a level of 0.7 milligrams per liter. Longmont naturally has 0.2 milligrams per liter of fluoride in its water supply.

Water treatment operations manager Jim Kaufman said he’s expecting a Belgium supplier to ramp up production in the next couple of weeks.

The CDC says shortages of fluoride are not very common and tend to last for a few weeks.