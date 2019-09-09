Lake County coroner indicted after allegedly sending wife on death investigations

LEADVILLE, Colo. — The Lake County coroner has been indicted on an official misconduct charge for allegedly sending his wife to handle numerous death investigations this year even though she was not a sworn deputy.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office announced Monday that a grand jury indicted Coroner Shannon Kent of Leadville on Friday on a second-degree official misconduct charge.

The district attorney’s news office did not name Kent’s wife.

A summons was issued for Kent instead of an arrest warrant.

Kent was appointed coroner in 2012 and was elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.