Lake County coroner indicted after allegedly sending wife on death investigations

Posted 11:02 am, September 9, 2019, by

LEADVILLE, Colo. — The Lake County coroner has been indicted on an official misconduct charge for allegedly sending his wife to handle numerous death investigations this year even though she was not a sworn deputy.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office announced Monday that a grand jury indicted Coroner Shannon Kent of Leadville on Friday on a second-degree official misconduct charge.

The district attorney’s news office did not name Kent’s wife.

A summons was issued for Kent instead of an arrest warrant.

Kent was appointed coroner in 2012 and was elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.