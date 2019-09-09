I-70 partially reopened following full closure at Eisenhower Tunnel due to police activity

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 was shut down in both directions at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel Monday night due to police activity.

The Colorado State Patrol’s Eagle office posted about the closure on Twitter about 9:15 p.m. It described the situation as an “active police incident.”

About 9:30 p.m., CSP said a suspect was in custody.

The agency said firefighters are trying to extinguish a car fire related to the incident.

The westbound lanes of the highway reopened about 9:45 p.m.

The eastbound lanes remain closed. CSP estimated they will reopen about 10:45 p.m.

The alternate route is over Loveland Pass on U.S. 6.

