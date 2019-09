Get your 2019 Broncos schedule wallpaper

DENVER– The Denver Broncos 2019 season is underway. To help celebrate the start of the season, we’ve created some wallpapers for your cellphone.

You can choose from Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay or Chris Harris Jr.

The dates and opponents are below. Bold indicates a home game.

Monday, Sept. 9: Broncos at Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 15: Bears vs. Broncos (on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 22: Broncos at Packers (on FOX31 at 11 a.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 29: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Sunday, Oct. 6: Broncos at Chargers

Sunday, Oct. 13: Titans vs. Broncos

Thursday, Oct. 17: Chiefs vs. Broncos (on FOX31 at 6:20 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 27: Broncos at Colts

Sunday, Nov. 3: Browns vs. Broncos

[Week 10: Bye]

Sunday, Nov. 17: Broncos at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 24: Broncos at Bills

Sunday, Dec. 1: Chargers vs. Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 8: Broncos at Texans

Sunday, Dec. 15: Broncos at Chiefs

Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 21 or 22: Lions vs. Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 29: Raiders vs. Broncos