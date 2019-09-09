Drier Monday with temperatures in the low 80s; next cold front arrives midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday morning starts off foggy in the wake of Sunday's storm system. The fog is expected to burn away by 11 a.m., revealing sunshine and drier weather Monday afternoon.

Highs will be around 82 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Monday.

The mountains may start with a few clouds then turn sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Here's a look at the Broncos forecast in Oakland for Monday Night Football at 8:20pm (MT): Clear Skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Conditions will start dry for everyone on Tuesday. The mountains can expect a 10% chance of Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms. The Front Range will see highs in the low 80s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon. The chance of thunderstorms increases to 20%. Highs will be in the low 80s, then it will turn cooler.

It will be cooler with highs in the 70s on Thursday with sun and 10% chance of thunderstorms and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday with sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday feature high pressure and sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s.

