Denver police searching for good Samaritans who helped woman escape attacker at Sloan’s Lake Park

DENVER -- Denver police need help finding three good Samaritans who helped a woman escape from an alleged attacker at Sloan’s Lake Park Thursday evening.

The woman says she was attacked on the south side of the park near West 17th Avenue and Utica Street.

According to an affidavit, the attacker chased after the woman who was walking the trail, “put his arm around her in a choke hold position and tackled her to the ground.”

The woman kicked and screamed. Three men came to help, pushing the man away from her, then telling her to run and call 911.

She did call 911, and the detective realized the suspect description matched that of a man just taken into custody on another case.

Daniel Martinez was arrested about a mile away, and the victim identified him as her attacker.

However, officers hope to find the good Samaritans to strengthen their case.

“We’re hoping the individuals that helped her get away have more information that can help us find out what happened,” said OfficerJay Casillas with the Denver Police Department.

The three good Samaritans are described as tall black men. Officers believe they could have important information that could help in the sex assault investigation.

If you have any information, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.