Broncos kick off 2019 season on Monday Night Football showdown against the Raiders

DENVER– The Denver Broncos kick off the 2019 season on Monday night against the Oakland Raiders.

Former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese will be on the call.

Griese was drafted by the Broncos in 1998 and had the big shoes of John Elway to try and fill.

He became the starting quarterback for the Broncos from 1999-2002 and made the Pro Bowl one season.

Griese talked about what it was like for him when he played in the “Black Hole”.

“There was one gentleman down there in the black hole. He had a doll with my jersey on it. And it was like a life-sized doll. He actually pulled out a lighter and lit the thing on fire. That was my very first entrance before taking my first snap in the black hole.”

Griese says there are still a few big questions about this season.

“If Emmanuel Sanders comes back and stays healthy. If Joe Flacco can find that inner fire in him again and be motivated by getting benched a year ago in Baltimore and come out and play with that intensity, I think that’s the big question.”

We asked Griese what it will be like to be on the call for his former team.

“Listen, I’m a Bronco for life. It’s the first place I played. I live in this community and I love the Broncos. You gotta call the game straight down the middle, which we will. But we’re fans of football too. There will be no shortage of excitement.” stated Griese.

Griese still calls Denver home. He also does work in the community. He founded the only freestanding organization in the Metro dedicated toward bereaved children. It’s called Judi’s House. Griese lost his mom when he was 12. Since 2002, the foundation has served more than 10,000 kids.

Broncos Game Information:

When: Monday at 8:20 p.m.

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: ESPN/KTVD 20

Radio: KOA 850 AM | 94.1 FM

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Injury report: latest update here

Big stat to watch: The Broncos have won 7-straight season openers. The last season opener the team lost was in 2011 against the Raiders in Denver.