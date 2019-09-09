× Aurora PD: Suspect charged in connection to death of man found in burned car in April

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the death of a man who was found dead inside a burned-out car in Aurora in April.

Courtney Hicks, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and arson, according to the Aurora Police Department.

On April 14, a fire was reported near East 58th Avenue and North Flanders Street, near Singletree Park.

After the fire was put out, the body of 55-year-old Michael Kellam II, of Highlands Ranch, was found inside.

