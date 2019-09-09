Aurora PD: Suspect charged in connection to death of man found in burned car in April

Posted 4:47 pm, September 9, 2019, by

Courtney Hicks. Credit: Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the death of a man who was found dead inside a burned-out car in Aurora in April.

Courtney Hicks, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and arson, according to the Aurora Police Department.

On April 14, a fire was reported near East 58th Avenue and North Flanders Street, near Singletree Park.

After the fire was put out, the body of 55-year-old Michael Kellam II, of Highlands Ranch, was found inside.

In a separate case, a body was found inside a burned vehicle near Interstate 225 and East Colfax Avenue in Aurora on Sunday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.