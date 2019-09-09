× 361-unit apartment complex proposed at I-25/Evans interchange

DENVER — The first plans are in for a large site assembled by a single developer at the I-25/Evans Avenue interchange.

Flywheel Capital owns the full city block bounded by Evans and Warren avenues, and Clermont and Cherry streets, as well as the triangular block along I-25 to the east. The company paid $13.5 million for the bulk of the site last October, then filled in the gaps with $600,000 and $1.15 million purchases in January and April, respectively.

In all, according to a site-development plan submitted to the city last month, Flywheel would control about 5.8 acres if the city agrees to vacate the 2100 block of South Cherry Street, which divides Flywheel’s holdings.

The plans show that Flywheel wants to build a five-story apartment complex on the southern portion of the site. It would have 361 apartments, 36 of which would be income-restricted. The project would have a total of 392 parking spaces.

Ben Hrouda, managing partner at Flywheel Capital, declined to comment on the plans.

