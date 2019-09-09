2 bears relocated after being found in tree near Jefferson County school

Posted 3:00 pm, September 9, 2019, by

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two bears were relocated after they were found in a tree in Jefferson County on Monday afternoon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The sow and cub were in a backyard near Ken Caryl Avenue and South Pierce Street, not far from Ken Caryl Middle School.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers get the bears down and safely relocate them.

Students were dismissed from the school as usual, though some were directed to walk home on a certain side of the street, Jefferson County Public Schools said.

Ken Caryl Avenue was shut down for a while but has since reopened.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.580528 by -105.071896.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.