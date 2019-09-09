2 bears relocated after being found in tree near Jefferson County school

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two bears were relocated after they were found in a tree in Jefferson County on Monday afternoon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The sow and cub were in a backyard near Ken Caryl Avenue and South Pierce Street, not far from Ken Caryl Middle School.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers get the bears down and safely relocate them.

Students were dismissed from the school as usual, though some were directed to walk home on a certain side of the street, Jefferson County Public Schools said.

Ken Caryl Avenue was shut down for a while but has since reopened.

Wildlife officers are relocating this sow and cub out of @CityofLittleton. They were hanging out in a backyard near Ken Caryl Avenue & S. Pierce Street. Thank you to @jeffcosheriffco for helping us get them out safely. Ken Caryl Avenue is now back open. pic.twitter.com/QPY3IbPQhy — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 9, 2019