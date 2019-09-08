× Toddler struck, killed by vehicle at Aurora wedding venue identified

AURORA, Colo. — The coroner for Adams and Broomfield counties has identified the child who was struck and killed by a car at an Aurora wedding venue last month as David Gallegos Herrada. The 2-year-old was from the Portland, Oregon suburb of Beaverton.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the 2000 block of North Tower Road.

Gallegos Herrada was left unattended at a wedding venue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol was not involved and the driver is not expected to face charges.

Police say the results of the investigation will be sent to the district attorney’s office to determine if the boy’s parents should face charges.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Authorities initially said the child was 3 years old. However, the coroner said he was 2 years old.