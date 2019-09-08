Storms move out tonight followed by dry, warm Monday; Pinpoint Weather Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are under a Pinpoint Weather Alert tonight for scattered storms across Colorado. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the areas in yellow (below) until 9 p.m. tonight. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning are all possible with storms that do develop.

Drier weather moves in Monday. Monday will start off with some cloud cover and patchy fog across Eastern Colorado but sunshine will break out by the afternoon. Temperatures will heat up to the low 80s with dry conditions.

Storm chances, although small, return to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

