× Severe weather returns Sunday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — Severe weather will return to the Front Range on Sunday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, as well as widespread thunderstorms. Expect highs to only hit the upper 70s and lower 80s under increasing cloud cover.

Thunderstorms will start to develop by noon to 1 p.m. in the high country, moving through the Denver metro area after 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail, street flooding as well as frequent lightning. Storms will linger through the evening hours, clearing out overnight.

Expect quiet conditions Monday as temperatures hit the mid-80s. It’ll be a pleasant day with light wind and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through the middle of the week with only a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday.

Expect sunshine and cooler temperatures to arrive by the end of the week, with highs int he upper 70s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.