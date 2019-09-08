Local grandparents, grandchildren ship 10,000 meals to Dorian victims in the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A group of local grandparents and grandchildren spent their Sunday creating 10,000 meals to ship to the Bahamas.

Instead of sitting at home and watching football, families with the Volunteers Club at Anthem Ranch in Broomfield used teamwork to make nutritious meals that will be shipped off this week for Hurricane Dorian relief.

FOX31 captured the moments as 50 grandparents and grandchildren scooped, measured, weighed, sealed and packed nutrition packs over hours of laughs and teachable moments.

