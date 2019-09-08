Body found inside burnt vehicle; death investigated as homicide by Aurora police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An unidentifiable body was found inside a burnt vehicle on Interstate 225 early Sunday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to southbound I-225 and East-Colfax Avenue about 1:40 a.m. on reports of a vehicle fire.

After the fire was put out, an unidentifiable body was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The name, age and gender of the deceased were not released, pending positive identification and notifying next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Police said because of the suspicious nature of the death, the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6013 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.