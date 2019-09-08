Aurora protesters call on Congress to de-fund ICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Dozens of people rallied outside the Aurora Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center Sunday night as part of a national "Week of Action," demanding Congress to cut the agency's funding.

It was the latest in a back-and-forth battle at the Aurora center, where a handful of protesters broke off from a larger group to remove an American flag and hang a Mexican flag during a July protest.

“I’d like to see this facility closed,” said protester Eric Banner. “I think it’s important to remember that for hundreds of years, America operated without facilities like this, and we can do so again.”

On Labor Day, dozens of ICE supporters rallied in the same location.

"Their side claims that we should have no borders, basically. And we're saying, if you want to immigrate here, do it through the process," said Hero Chavez-Rey at the time. "Simple as that."

"All countries have borders. All countries have rules as to who gets inside," said Robin Fischer. "It has nothing to do with hating the people outside, it has to do with making sure the people inside are safe."

Additional rallies against ICE are scheduled across Colorado this week, with a rally every day outside the Aurora facility.

“We need to keep the pressure on. It’s really that simple,” said Banner. “Because what we have right now is a rot that is tearing at the core of the American dream."