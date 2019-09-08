Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Severe storms expected Sunday afternoon

Arizona hiker dies after Yosemite’s Half Dome trail fall

A view of Half Dome and the Yosemite Valley on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite Nationall Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A hiker in Yosemite National Park fell to her death while climbing to the top of the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome, where cables are installed each summer.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman says 29-year-old Danielle Burnett, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was scaling the steepest part of the trail Thursday when she fell more than 500 feet down the rocky terrain.

Gediman said Burnett was dead when park rangers arrived on the scene.

Rangers install the cables to assist the climbs of thousands of hikers who make the popular 14-mile round trip to the top of the 8,800-foot rock face.

Gediman says the incident remains under investigation.

