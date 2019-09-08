Alabama school removes bathroom stall doors to combat vaping

FLORENCE, Ala. — A school in Alabama has taken the step of removing the stall doors in some of the boys bathrooms to keep kids from vaping.

Wilson High School principal Gary Horton said every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape.

He said two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

Some parents are taking issue with the school’s solution.

“Me as a parent, personally I think that’s a little excessive,” Brandon Campbell said.

“I don’t like it,” Rachel Munsey said. “They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business.”

The parents said a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

Horton said the door removals could be temporary as the school works to figure out other solutions.