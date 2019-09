THORNTON, Colo. — Two people were injured in an early-morning shooting Sunday, the Thornton Police Department said.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to reports of shots fired near East 125th Place and Dexter Way.

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. Their names, ages, gender and conditions weren’t released known.

Police did not share any suspect information. The shooting remains under investigation.