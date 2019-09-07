× Unsettled weather lingers into the weekend

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday, with highs making it into the upper 80s.

Expect a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours, although they do not look as widespread as Friday.

Only about 20% of the metro area will see the rain, with storms capable of producing strong wind and frequent lightning. We’ll dry out statewide overnight as temps drop into the 50s.

A cold front will sweep through the state on Sunday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and widespread rain.

Highs will only make it into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Front Range, our first below average day in nearly two weeks.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon, lingering into the evening and overnight hours.

Some storms may be severe, producing very heavy rain, hail, strong wind and frequent lightning.

Sunshine returns as we head into the upcoming work week, with highs on Monday making it into the mid-80s. We’ll stay in the mid-80s through Wednesday with about a 10% chance of a shower during the afternoon hours.

Expect below average temperatures to make a return to the Front Range by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s.

