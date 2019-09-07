Teen arrested after crime spree that led authorities on a chase from Lyons to Longmont

A teenager was taken into custody after a crime spree that spanned Lyons to Longmont.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to 18-year-old Christian Tull ‘s erratic behavior and were dispatched to Lyons to perform a welfare check on the man. A statement from BCSO reported that the suspect may have taken “an unknown variety of controlled substances.”

The teen left the home before deputies arrived but he was again reported to authorities for alleged felony menacing in the area of North Foothills Highway and Lefthand Canyon Drive.

The report stated that the man had threatened another driver with a gun. Just before 10 p.m., Boulder police were dispatched to Broadway and Pearl Streets on another report of felony menacing.

The suspect was driving a tan sedan with out of state plates when he allegedly pointed a handgun at pedestrians crossing the street; the suspect then fled and headed towards Longmont, where Longmont police were able to deploy stop sticks that deflated the tires on Tull’s car.

The suspect was taken into custody without a struggle.

According to the BCSO, Tull was booked and lodged at the Boulder County Jail on the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; felony menacing; felony vehicular eluding; reckless endangerment and multiple other traffic charges.

Tull will also face additional charges from the Boulder Police Department.