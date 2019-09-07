Scattered storms Sunday, some could turn severe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few scattered thunderstorms in southern Colorado Saturday night. Drier conditions move in overnight with temperatures falling to the 50s to start off Sunday.

Sunday's high temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. The morning will be calm and sunny but scattered thunderstorms will arrive by mid-afternoon.

Storms will continue on and off through the evening. Some storms could turn severe with hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Drier weather moves in on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. There will be a 20-percent chance for scattered storms on Wednesday afternoon.

A taste of fall moves in by Thursday, knocking temperatures into the 70s with dry conditions.

