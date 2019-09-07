Reporters shown gross new rat trap amid rodent ‘crisis’

New York company Rat Trap says the battery-operated traps are humane because the solution knocks out the rats quickly. Each one can hold about 30 or 40 rats.

"We're dealing with crisis," Adams told reporters. "I would be irresponsible to allow my personal feelings about being a vegan to get in the way of the trauma of our families and what they're experiencing."

The city has a hotline for people to report rats, and the number of calls this year (more than 17,000) has risen nearly 40% from 2014 (more than 12,000), per the Times. One snag with the new method: One of the Brooklyn rats caught over the summer in a test of the method was so big it broke the box's spring mechanism.

Adams hopes to get the traps installed throughout Brooklyn and get the rest of the city on board if they do the trick in his borough. (In Germany, the rescue of a fat rat was cheered.)

