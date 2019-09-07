× Man found dead near South Platte in Weld County identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found dead near the South Platte River in Weld County last week has been identified.

The body of 32-year-old Brendan Timothy Stewart Hubbard, of Evans, was found near the banks of the river wrapped in a camping tent on Sept. 1.

Stewart Hubbard had been missing for several weeks, according to the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.

Authorities have not yet said whether the death is considered suspicious.

The manner and cause of death will be released following the completion of an autopsy.