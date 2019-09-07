Idaho Springs rallies around bar damaged in mudslide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An Idaho Springs bar received an outpouring of support from the community after a mudslide heavily damaged its patio Friday afternoon.

"My phone has been lighting up," Dan Geltmaker, co-owner of Two Bears Tap and Grill, said. "It's hard to find the right words to say thank you."

Loved ones, friends and strangers turned out to help haul away mud and debris from the property. Clear County Fire and Rescue and PCL Construction assisted with the work.

"It brings purpose to why we're here," Geltmaker said.

He has owned the restaurant with his wife, Kalong, for three years.

"We've only lived here five years and that's how great people are here," Kalong said. "I mean, seriously."

The property owner is waiting to find out if insurance will help cover the costs of damage.