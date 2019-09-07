× Greeley teacher at prep school charged with sex assault on a child

GREELEY, Colo. — A music teacher at a school in Greeley was arrested and charged after school officials alerted police of a possible relationship between the teacher and a 16-year old student.

Christopher Adams-Wenger, a staff member at Union Colony Prep School, was arrested on Sept. 6 after a detective with Greeley Police found evidence of illegal activity between the teacher and juvenile.

Adams-Wenger, 32, was charged with Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust and Sexual Assault on a Child/ Pattern of Abuse, both felonies.

A biography of the suspect posted on the Union Colony Prep School website said he taught music classes in Illinois before moving to the Greeley school, where he teaches in the Theater Department.

Greeley police said the investigation into the case remains active.