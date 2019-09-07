Colorado burglar sentenced after robbing fire-evacuated homes in Wyoming

September 7, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. — A Colorado man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to burglarizing homes evacuated during a wildfire in southern Wyoming.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken sentenced 35-year-old Jayce Peterson to 5-to-8 years imprisonment this week.

Officials say Kricken also recommended Peterson receive drug treatment while in prison.

Officials say Peterson agreed to a plea deal in May, meaning prosecutors dropped an aggravated burglary charge and did not recommend a prison sentence to the judge.

The dropped charge would have carried a minimum five-year imprisonment sentence if convicted.

Officials say rural communities in Woods Landing and Jelm Mountain were evacuated last June during a nearby forest fire.

When some residents returned to their homes, they found missing items, including firearms, jewelry and an ATV.

