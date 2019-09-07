Centennial home damaged, family displaced following lightning strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A Centennial family says they are lucky to be alive after lightning struck their home Friday evening.

The Deirs walked FOX31 through the destruction that has displaced their family until further notice.

"The fire was up in the ceiling here, this light was where the sparks came flying down” homeowner and father Tom Deir said.

Lightning struck around 4 p.m. as storms rolled through the south metro area.

“We were literally sitting on the floor playing Legos and 'booosh,' loudest boom we’ve ever heard,” Tom said.

“It was really scary, it felt like a bomb or an explosion went off," Tom's wife Jennifer Deir said.

“It felt like my body was exploding,” their son Nolan said.

The Deirs say they could never prepare for the feeling of sheer panic after witnessing lightning strike the roof above their heads.

“We were all pretty much in shock and we ran to the garage to the car,” Tom said. “Then, we saw some smoke coming up, so we called the fire department. Luckily, they were literally two minutes away. It felt like they got here super fast.”

Despite the damage, displacement and terrifying feeling, the Deirs say they could always have it worse.

“When you think of what is happening with the people affected by the hurricane right now, it’s pretty minor in comparison,” Jennifer said. “We’re so fortunate.”

During a storm, the National Weather Service has a few suggestions for staying safe while seeking shelter: avoid plumbing, stay away from windows, doors and porches, and avoid using any electronics plugged into the walls.

Additionally, do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean on concrete walls.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.